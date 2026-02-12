Fire crews from across Wiltshire pulled out all the stops in a dramatic training exercise at a grain facility near Shrewton.

Man Down in Grain Silo: Firefighters Rush In

Wilton Fire Station was first on the scene after reports of a person falling from a ladder inside a towering grain silo. The team quickly set up safety zones and command centres to control the operation.

High-Tech Rescue in Action

A specialist technical rescue squad from Westlea Fire Station teamed up with firefighters from Salisbury Fire Station. Using an aerial ladder platform, they expertly hauled the casualty to safety from deep inside the silo.

Multi-Station Training Pays Off

The drill was hosted by Trinity Grain Ltd and formed part of ongoing cross-station training exercises aimed at preparing crews for tricky rescue jobs.

Wilton Fire Station gave a big shout-out to Trinity Grain for letting them use the facility for the vital practice.