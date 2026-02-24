A man has tragically died after being fatally stabbed in the heart of Wimbledon, south west London, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Luke Brereton, 40, Attacked on The Broadway

Luke Brereton, 40, from Mitcham, was enjoying a night out on the busy high street when he was viciously attacked just after 12:30am on Sunday, February 22. Emergency services were called at 12:37am following reports of a stabbing on The Broadway, Wimbledon.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but despite their best efforts, Luke was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Murder Charge and Ongoing Investigation

Yesterday afternoon, Amar Zafar from Cambridge Grove Road, Kingston, was formally charged with murder and possession of a bladed article in connection with Luke’s death.

The Metropolitan Police are carrying out a forensic sweep of the area and analysing CCTV footage to piece together the fatal attack. Detectives are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Community Mourns as Family Pays Tribute

Luke’s devastated family laid flowers at the spot where he collapsed but have declined to speak publicly. The Met confirmed that specialist officers are supporting the family during this difficult time.

Local businesses and residents have also placed floral tributes near the scene, close to several bars and restaurants, many of which were open during the incident and are cooperating with police.

Police Appeal for Information

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family. We understand the impact this will have on the local community,” said Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley. “We still need anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to come forward. No detail is too small.”

If you have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting CAD 244/22FEB. To remain anonymous, get in touch with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

