Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

NAMED AND PICTURED First Photo of Man Fatally Stabbed on Wimbledon Night Out

  A man has tragically died after being fatally stabbed in the heart of Wimbledon,...

Published: 12:01 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 1:01 pm February 24, 2026

 

A man has tragically died after being fatally stabbed in the heart of Wimbledon, south west London, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Luke Brereton, 40, Attacked on The Broadway

Luke Brereton, 40, from Mitcham, was enjoying a night out on the busy high street when he was viciously attacked just after 12:30am on Sunday, February 22. Emergency services were called at 12:37am following reports of a stabbing on The Broadway, Wimbledon.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but despite their best efforts, Luke was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Murder Charge and Ongoing Investigation

Yesterday afternoon, Amar Zafar from Cambridge Grove Road, Kingston, was formally charged with murder and possession of a bladed article in connection with Luke’s death.

The Metropolitan Police are carrying out a forensic sweep of the area and analysing CCTV footage to piece together the fatal attack. Detectives are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Community Mourns as Family Pays Tribute

Luke’s devastated family laid flowers at the spot where he collapsed but have declined to speak publicly. The Met confirmed that specialist officers are supporting the family during this difficult time.

Local businesses and residents have also placed floral tributes near the scene, close to several bars and restaurants, many of which were open during the incident and are cooperating with police.

Police Appeal for Information

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family. We understand the impact this will have on the local community,” said Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley. “We still need anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to come forward. No detail is too small.”

If you have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting CAD 244/22FEB. To remain anonymous, get in touch with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For the latest on this story and more UK crime news, visit our news page.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

HIT BY A TRAIN Emergency Incident Near Norwood Junction Causes Major Rail Disruption Across South London

Breaking News, London, sussex, UK News

SHOCKING Southsea Shop Shut After Shocking Mouse Infestation

UK News

MIRACULOUSLY ESCAPE Van Explosion at Fleet Services: Driver Miraculously Escapes Flames

UK News

Man Admits Murder of Ex-Partner in Warrington

Crime, UK News

MIGRANT STING Vietnamese People Smugglers Busted in UK Migrant Sting

London, UK News

MACHETE ATTACK Man Locked Up for Machete Mayhem in Bolton

Crime, UK News

HORRIFIC ATTACK Five Jailed After Brutal Pub Brawl Leaves Man Dead

UK News

DODGY DEALS Drugs Found Stashed in Sock Inside Steering Wheel – Driver Jailed

sussex, UK News

HAMMER ATTACK Life-Sentenced Killer Jailed Again for Brutal Prison Hammer Attack

UK News

GANG BUST £500K Stolen Goods Gang Busted in High-Stakes Fraud

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fuel Storage Strategies for Cost and Supply Control

UK News

Fuel Storage Strategies for Cost and Supply Control

UK News

MAJOR RESPONCE Six Fire Engines Battle Early Morning Blaze in Berwick

National News

Six Fire Engines Battle Early Morning Blaze in Berwick

National News

GUILTY PLEA Senior Nurse Caught Sexually Assaulting Four Colleagues at Queen’s Hospital

UK News

Senior Nurse Caught Sexually Assaulting Four Colleagues at Queen’s Hospital

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

DEEPLY MISSED Tragic Death of 24-Year-Old Sukhanpreet Kaur in Early Morning Crash

UK News

Tragic Death of 24-Year-Old Sukhanpreet Kaur in Early Morning Crash

UK News

DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Jailed for Six Years in Oxford Crack Cocaine Bust

UK News

Drug Dealer Jailed for Six Years in Oxford Crack Cocaine Bust

UK News

POLICE STAND OFF Baby Kidnapper Brought Down Without a Shot Fired

Crime, UK News

Baby Kidnapper Brought Down Without a Shot Fired

Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

RAY OF SUNSHINE Tragic Wiltshire Crash Claims Life of ‘Ray of Sunshine’ Cameron Thomas

UK News

Tragic Wiltshire Crash Claims Life of ‘Ray of Sunshine’ Cameron Thomas

UK News

A29 Shut After Massive HGV Crash Near Madehurst

National News

A29 Shut After Massive HGV Crash Near Madehurst

National News

RISKY RESCUE Cockapoo Rescued After 11-Hour Cliff Drama in Dorset

UK News

Cockapoo Rescued After 11-Hour Cliff Drama in Dorset

UK News
Watch Live