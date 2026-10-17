Forensics tent erected as police cordon West Ham Lane in Stratford

A forensics tent has been erected and part of West Ham Lane in Stratford has been cordoned off following a police incident.

Officers were at the scene on Thursday, October 16, with a forensic tent visible inside the cordoned area.

The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed and there are currently no verified details about any injuries, arrests or the circumstances which led to the police response.

The Metropolitan Police are understood to be carrying out enquiries at the scene.

Further information is expected as the investigation develops.