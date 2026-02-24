Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

RED TAPE Illegal Immigrant Caught in Runcorn Freed Due to Home Office Chaos

  Immigration Officials Stymied by Red Tape Immigration officers identified an illegal immigrant in Runcorn...

Published: 4:20 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 4:20 pm February 24, 2026

 

Immigration Officials Stymied by Red Tape

Immigration officers identified an illegal immigrant in Runcorn yesterday but were forced to release him on ‘street bail’. Why? The Home Office simply can’t cope with the backlog and has no capacity to process these cases.

Freed to Roam Our Streets

With no action taken, the individual was let loose to wander freely in our community. It’s another glaring failure in border control that puts public safety at risk.

Reform UK Calls for Change

Only Reform UK promises to cut through the red tape and scrap the barriers blocking swift deportation. They vow to take action where others fail.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

KNIFE ATTACK Teen Stabbed Near Desmond Street in Shocking Evening Attack

UK News

CUT OFF Two Jailed Over ‘Charlie’ Drug Line Running Crack and Heroin

National News

The Rise of Global Online Casinos and What It Means for Canadian Users: A Review by CasinoRIX Experts

UK News
Witnesses Sought After Shocking Sittingbourne Assault – UKNIP

RUSHED TO HOSPITIAL Nonagenarian Hurt in Shocking Canterbury Crash

UK News

ROBOCOP 118 Ashford Cop Bags Over 100 Arrests in a Year

UK News

NAMED AND PICTURED First Photo of Man Fatally Stabbed on Wimbledon Night Out

UK News

Duchess of Edinburgh Visits UK-Funded Somali Health Programme Ahead of International Women’s Day

UK News

CROYDON BLAZE TRAGEDY Man Dead, Another Critical as Police Launch Probe

UK News

BAIL BANDIT Man on Bail Over Racist Incident Arrested Again After Drug-Driving Ban

UK News

RAY OF SUNSHINE Tragic Wiltshire Crash Claims Life of ‘Ray of Sunshine’ Cameron Thomas

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BIG SMASH M25 Shut Both Ways in Essex After Big Lorry Smash

UK News

M25 Shut Both Ways in Essex After Big Lorry Smash

UK News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA West Midlands Police Hunt Fraudster Caught on Camera in Coventry

UK News

West Midlands Police Hunt Fraudster Caught on Camera in Coventry

UK News

MASS ARRESTS Multiple Arrests Across Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire

UK News

Multiple Arrests Across Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

GRUESOME MURDER Jailed Killer and Rapist Mohammed Fethaullah Dies Behind Bars

UK News

Jailed Killer and Rapist Mohammed Fethaullah Dies Behind Bars

UK News

DRUGS HAUL Canterbury Dealer Banged Up for Over Two Years After Cocaine Haul

UK News

Canterbury Dealer Banged Up for Over Two Years After Cocaine Haul

UK News
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas

TESCO EXTRA Man Banned from Driving After Refusing Drug Test in Tesco Car Park

UK News
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas

Man Banned from Driving After Refusing Drug Test in Tesco Car Park

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

MAJOR LEAK Major Water Leak Floods Caledonian Road, N1 – Avoid the Area Now

UK News

Major Water Leak Floods Caledonian Road, N1 – Avoid the Area Now

UK News

Brutal Murders of Lin and Megan Russell Reopened After 30 Years – Notorious Killer Back in Spotlight

UK News

Brutal Murders of Lin and Megan Russell Reopened After 30 Years – Notorious Killer Back in Spotlight

UK News

ONE HANDED DRIVER AI Camera Spots One-Handed Driver Cuddling Dog

UK News

AI Camera Spots One-Handed Driver Cuddling Dog

UK News
Watch Live