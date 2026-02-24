Immigration Officials Stymied by Red Tape

Immigration officers identified an illegal immigrant in Runcorn yesterday but were forced to release him on ‘street bail’. Why? The Home Office simply can’t cope with the backlog and has no capacity to process these cases.

Freed to Roam Our Streets

With no action taken, the individual was let loose to wander freely in our community. It’s another glaring failure in border control that puts public safety at risk.

Reform UK Calls for Change

Only Reform UK promises to cut through the red tape and scrap the barriers blocking swift deportation. They vow to take action where others fail.