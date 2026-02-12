Watch Live
MP Launches Independent Inquiry into Rape and Grooming Gangs amid Political Cold Shoulder

Rupert Lowe, a lone MP, has kicked off a major independent inquiry into Britain’s rape...

Published: 12:28 pm February 12, 2026
Updated: 3:29 pm February 12, 2026

Rupert Lowe, a lone MP, has kicked off a major independent inquiry into Britain’s rape and grooming gangs, exposing shocking political apathy. The inquiry, funded by a staggering £600,000 from nearly 20,000 public donors, is currently hearing testimonies over ten working days in central London in February 2026.

Political Support: Few Heroes, Many No-Shows

Lowe took to Facebook to answer the pressing question on everyone’s lips: Which parties actually back the struggle against gang-based child sexual exploitation?

  • Conservatives: “A reasonable number” have participated—turning up to survivor events and backing motions. Esther McVey earned special praise as an “absolute hero.” But Lowe slammed Tory leadership for calling the inquiry a “distraction.” “What an insult!” he fumed.
  • Labour: Almost no support. Only a handful of MPs met survivors or backed motions. “Pretty horrific,” Lowe said.
  • Liberal Democrats, SNP & Greens: Minimal to zero engagement. One Lib Dem MP signed a motion; otherwise, “Sod all. Nothing.”
  • Reform UK: Despite public posturing on the issue, none of their MPs attended survivor events or hearings. Lowe pointed out Lee Anderson posting a pint photo instead. Nigel Farage and Suella Braverman ignored invitations completely. Robert Jenrick flipped to Reform UK but ditched participation. Only Sarah Pochin politely declined.

Lowe sums it up bluntly: “Both the Conservatives and Labour have shown more support than Reform UK.”

The Heartrending Testimonies Expose Horrors

Addressing Labour leader Keir Starmer directly, Lowe revealed chilling survivor stories heard at the hearings:

“I’ve spent ten days listening to women raped and abused by packs of mainly Pakistani Muslim men. One girl was raped, then had a whisky bottle forced into her. It shattered inside her. She was 12. 12, Prime Minister.”

Rupert Lowe’s Tireless Crusade

Here’s what this lone MP has achieved so far:

  • Launched a fully independent national inquiry after official promises failed
  • Raised over £600,000 via crowdfunding from around 20,000 donors
  • Set up a three-phase process: evidence gathering, public hearings, and final report
  • Interviewed hundreds of victims, survivors, whistleblowers, and officials
  • Filed thousands of Freedom of Information requests to local councils, police, NHS trusts, and more
  • Held a survivor session at Westminster, attended by around 60 victims and all MPs invited
  • Published early research naming dozens of local authorities linked to gang-based exploitation
  • Pressured the government for stronger action using the inquiry findings
  • Fed evidence into the new statutory grooming gang inquiry
  • Committed to transparent crowdfunding finances, with any surplus donated to victim charities

Why Is Rupert Lowe Left to Fight Alone?

The glaring lack of political and media engagement begs tough questions:

  • Why is one man the sole champion for rape gang victims?
  • Why are key politicians ignoring or dismissing ongoing abuse as “past”?
  • Why won’t mainstream media cover the devastating testimonies being exposed?
  • Is Reform UK sacrificing principles for power, abandoning their own campaign promises?

Lowe’s dogged pursuit contrasts sharply with the widespread silence and inertia. His crowdfunded inquiry keeps the spotlight burning on abuse that many want forgotten. But victims remain with too few parliamentary champions willing to confront grim truths.

The Grim Reality of Grooming Gangs in Britain

From Rotherham to Rochdale, Huddersfield to Oxford, grooming gangs have preyed on vulnerable kids—mostly white British girls aged 11-16.

  • How They Operated: The “boyfriend” grooming model, offering gifts, booze, and fake affection in public spots like takeaways and shopping centres. Victims were isolated, coerced, and then passed around for savage group rapes.
  • Horrors Unveiled: In Rotherham, 1,400+ girls suffered gang rapes, trafficking, beatings, and threats. Rochdale saw “sex slavery” with dozens of victims. Huddersfield trials convicted 20 men for a combined two centuries of imprisonment.
  • Systemic Failures: Police and social services often turned a blind eye, fearing accusations of racism. Multiple inquiries exposed cover-ups and institutional negligence.

Rupert Lowe’s work is the latest push to hold perpetrators and failed institutions to account — shining an unflinching light on Britain’s darkest abuses.

The Final Reckoning: Lone Crusader or the Country’s Conscience?

Is Rupert Lowe the outlier in British politics or the only MP doing what’s right?

This inquiry forces Britain to confront a brutal truth: a man fighting alone while many look the other way.

The hearings continue into February 2026. Will more politicians step up, or will silence remain the deafening answer?

