GUN SCARE Man Arrested at Gatwick After Gun Panic on Train

  A man was arrested at Gatwick Airport today...

Published: 2:28 pm February 20, 2026
Updated: 9:32 pm February 20, 2026

 

Police Snatch Suspect Carrying Fake Guns

A man was arrested at Gatwick Airport today after reports of a gunman on a train sparked panic. British Transport Police (BTP) received a call at 12:45pm claiming a man was armed with a firearm on a train from Brighton.

Sussex Police quickly detained the man when the train pulled into Gatwick Airport station 40 minutes later. Officers confirmed the man was in possession of two imitation firearms and arrested him on the spot.

Train Services Disrupted But Back to Normal

Investigations are ongoing as police comb through the incident. Meanwhile, Southern Railway warned passengers that trains could not call at Gatwick Airport for a short period.

By 2:30pm, Southern Railway announced the disruption had ended, and services had returned to normal. Thameslink and Gatwick Express were also hit by delays during the incident.

Passengers Rattled but Safe

The swift police response ensured no one was harmed. BTP and Sussex Police continue to investigate the circumstances behind the scare. As of now, rail networks serving Gatwick are operating as usual.

 

