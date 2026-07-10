Man fighting for life after targeted shooting in Bradford as burnt-out BMW found

A man is fighting for his life after being shot in what police believe was a targeted attack in Bradford. Armed officers were called to Gaythorne Road, at the junction with Parsonage Road, at around 11pm on Wednesday, following reports of a shooting. When emergency services arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from life-threatening head injuries. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition. West Yorkshire Police believe the gunman fired from a white BMW, which was later discovered burnt out on Brompton Road. Detectives say the vehicle is believed to have been used in the deliberate attack and extensive enquiries are now underway to identify those responsible. A significant police presence remains in the area while forensic officers examine the scene and specialist investigators continue gathering evidence. Extra patrols have also been deployed to reassure residents. Detective Chief Inspector Dan Bates said: “This is a very serious incident where a lethal weapon has been used on the streets of Bradford. “From initial enquiries we believe this to be a targeted attack. Firearms incidents are rare in our communities, but when they do occur no stone is left unturned to bring those responsible to justice.” Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has CCTV, dashcam or other footage from the area around the time of the incident to come forward. Anyone with information is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.