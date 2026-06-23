Man Sentenced to Life for Murder of Young Mom Lily Whitehouse in Oldbury

A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 19-year-old mother Lily Whitehouse in Oldbury. On the evening of 5 November, emergency services found Lily with fatal injuries on Park Street just after 9.40pm. Despite paramedics’ efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deceptive Claims Exposed

Lily’s partner, Mohammed Azim, initially told police that she had been hit by a vehicle while crossing the road after he dropped her off. He claimed Lily was run over moments earlier and was in his truck at the time.

CCTV Unveils The Truth

Police reviewed CCTV footage showing Azim driving Lily from Dudley to Old Park Lane instead of her home. The footage clearly captures Azim’s truck striking Lily. He then drove to Park Street, dialled 999, and left the passenger door open as if to remove her from the vehicle.

Silence On Incident

When questioned by police, Azim gave no explanation for the attack. Investigators confirmed the evidence proved he deliberately ran Lily over, causing her death. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and charged accordingly.

Life Sentence Imposed

Azim, from Tividale Road, Oldbury, was found guilty of murder following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court. He received a life sentence with a minimum term of 20 years in prison.