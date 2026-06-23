Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CAUGHT ON CCTV Man Sentenced to Life for Murder of Young Mom Lily Whitehouse in Oldbury

Man Sentenced to Life for Murder of Young Mom Lily Whitehouse in Oldbury

A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 19-year-old mother Lily Whitehouse in Oldbury. On the evening of 5 November, emergency services found Lily with fatal injuries on Park Street just after 9.40pm. Despite paramedics’ efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deceptive Claims Exposed

Lily’s partner, Mohammed Azim, initially told police that she had been hit by a vehicle while crossing the road after he dropped her off. He claimed Lily was run over moments earlier and was in his truck at the time.

CCTV Unveils The Truth

Police reviewed CCTV footage showing Azim driving Lily from Dudley to Old Park Lane instead of her home. The footage clearly captures Azim’s truck striking Lily. He then drove to Park Street, dialled 999, and left the passenger door open as if to remove her from the vehicle.

Silence On Incident

When questioned by police, Azim gave no explanation for the attack. Investigators confirmed the evidence proved he deliberately ran Lily over, causing her death. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and charged accordingly.

Life Sentence Imposed

Azim, from Tividale Road, Oldbury, was found guilty of murder following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court. He received a life sentence with a minimum term of 20 years in prison.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Sussex Drainage Scam Hits Adur and Worthing Victims Thousands

SCAM ALERT Sussex Drainage Scam Hits Adur and Worthing Victims Thousands

UK News
Two Men Jailed for Stealing 25 Keyless Cars Worth £600K in Hertfordshire

MAJOR HAUL Two Men Jailed for Stealing 25 Keyless Cars Worth £600K in Hertfordshire

UK News
Teens Rescue Two Children From Sea at Ramsgate Harbour

SEA RESCUE Teens Rescue Two Children From Sea at Ramsgate Harbour

UK News
Teen Arrested Over Enfield Stabbing After Early-Morning Fight

KNIFE RESCUE Teen Arrested Over Enfield Stabbing After Early-Morning Fight

UK News
Serious M25 Collision Near Bletchingley Sparks Witness Appeal

AIRLIFTED Serious M25 Collision Near Bletchingley Sparks Witness Appeal

UK News
15-Year-Old Boy Missing After Swimming at Testwood Lakes, Hampshire

MAJOR SEARCH OPERATION 15-Year-Old Boy Missing After Swimming at Testwood Lakes, Hampshire

UK News
Chatham Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Sexual Harm Prevention Order

HIDDEN DEVICES Chatham Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Sexual Harm Prevention Order

UK News
UK Collaboration Makes Major Advancement in Quantum Sensors

UK Collaboration Makes Major Advancement in Quantum Sensors

UK News
Class A Drugs Seized as Woman Arrested in Eastchurch Drug Sting

DRUGS BUST Class A Drugs Seized as Woman Arrested in Eastchurch Drug Sting

UK News
Hampshire Police Took Eight Minutes to Find Stab Wound on Henry Nowak

POLICE DELAYS Hampshire Police Took Eight Minutes to Find Stab Wound on Henry Nowak

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Fire Engine Blaze Closes A350 at Charlton Marshall in Dorset

FIRE ENGINE Fire Engine Blaze Closes A350 at Charlton Marshall in Dorset

UK News
Fire Engine Blaze Closes A350 at Charlton Marshall in Dorset

Fire Engine Blaze Closes A350 at Charlton Marshall in Dorset

UK News
Man, 26, Found Dead at Nine Ladies Stone Circle During Summer Solstice

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Man, 26, Found Dead at Nine Ladies Stone Circle During Summer Solstice

UK News
Man, 26, Found Dead at Nine Ladies Stone Circle During Summer Solstice

Man, 26, Found Dead at Nine Ladies Stone Circle During Summer Solstice

UK News
Norfolk Teen Denies School Stabbing Attempted Murder Charge

SCHOOL STABBING Norfolk Teen Denies School Stabbing Attempted Murder Charge

UK News
Norfolk Teen Denies School Stabbing Attempted Murder Charge

Norfolk Teen Denies School Stabbing Attempted Murder Charge

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Major earthquake strikes off Iwate Prefecture, Japan

QUAKE ALERT Major earthquake strikes off Iwate Prefecture, Japan

Breaking News, UK News
Major earthquake strikes off Iwate Prefecture, Japan

Major earthquake strikes off Iwate Prefecture, Japan

Breaking News, UK News

EARTHQUAKE HORROR Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Strikes Caracas Causing Building Collapse

UK News

Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Strikes Caracas Causing Building Collapse

UK News
Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

SEA RESCUE Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

UK News
Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

MANSLAUGHTER ATTACK Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

UK News
Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

UK News
Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

FATAL ASSAULT Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

UK News
Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

UK News
Islamuddin Talash Convicted of Rape in Leicester’s Abbey Park

SWIFT ACTION Islamuddin Talash Convicted of Rape in Leicester’s Abbey Park

UK News
Islamuddin Talash Convicted of Rape in Leicester’s Abbey Park

Islamuddin Talash Convicted of Rape in Leicester’s Abbey Park

UK News
Watch Live