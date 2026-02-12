The Metropolitan Police have smashed a major criminal gang responsible for converting and selling blank firearms turned into deadly weapons. After a 10-month probe, detectives jailed 10 suspects and seized 14 illegal guns before they hit London’s streets.

Leader Caught Red-Handed in Caravan Workshop

Sixty-year-old Thomas McKenna, the ringleader, was locked up for 16 years. The Met stormed his caravans in South Ockendon, uncovering firearms, ammo, and homemade explosives. Over 80 officers took part in the raid, maintaining a tight cordon for three days to ensure public safety.

Since McKenna’s arrest, shootings involving converted blank firearms have plunged, showing the huge impact of taking down this network.

Massive Find as Met Target London Gun Crime

Met Police seized 676 firearms last year — a 75% rise on 2024 figures.

Gunfire incidents are now less than half of what they were seven years ago.

Operation led by Detective Chief Inspector James Tipple of the Specialist Crime team.

“We shut down an entire gang supplying illegal firearms. Since McKenna’s arrest, converted blank guns in shootings have dropped significantly,” said DCI Tipple. “We will relentlessly hunt anyone involved in gun crime to keep London safe.”

Inside the Investigation: Spytech and Terror Links

The probe kicked off in May 2024 after surveillance uncovered Faisal Razzaq’s role in illegally selling firearms. A key stop in Harrow seized a loaded gun en route to Notting Hill Carnival in August. Forensic tests linked the weapon back to McKenna.

Police later found conversion equipment, explosives, and bomb-making guides in McKenna’s caravan. Counter Terrorism Policing London joined the hunt after discovering extreme right-wing materials and race war discussions on the pair’s digital devices.

Judgments Passed, More Sentences Due

Thomas McKenna: 16 years plus 5 years on licence

Tina Smith (55), McKenna’s partner: 6 years plus 12 months special custodial sentence for terror offences

Allan Crosby (44): 10 years

Ryan Smith (44): 7.5 years

Six more suspects to be sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on 26 February

The gang’s web included neighbours Robert and Ricky Dorey, and Tammy Rigg, who pleaded guilty to storing a converted weapon. The conspiracy stretched through South Ockendon and beyond.

Criminal Charges at a Glance

Thomas McKenna pleaded guilty to:

Converting imitation guns to real firearms

Conspiring to sell prohibited guns and ammo

Possessing prohibited firearms and ammunition

Manufacturing explosives and collecting terrorist info

Tina Smith pleaded guilty to:

Possessing prohibited firearms

Making explosives

Collecting terrorist information

Allan Crosby and Ryan Smith were convicted of possession of converted firearms and ammo without certificates.

This crackdown marks a major win for the Met’s ongoing mission to slash gun crime and make London’s streets safer for everyone.