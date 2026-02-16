Multiple Shots Fired at Boys’ Hockey Game in Rhode Island

Terrifying scenes unfolded at a Rhode Island hockey tournament as a gunman opened fire, killing two adults before turning the gun on himself. The shocking attack, sparked by a ‘family dispute,’ left three others critically injured.

Bloodbath at Dennis M Lynch Arena

The nightmare struck Monday afternoon at the Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, just 10 minutes from Providence, during a high school hockey tournament.

Witnesses say the shooting erupted in the stands where spectators were gathered, while players on the ice miraculously escaped harm. A livestream captured the chilling moment – a barrage of about 12 gunshots echoed as crowds scrambled for cover.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves confirmed the victims were adults, despite initial reports stating one was a young girl. Three other victims remain in critical condition in the hospital.

Family Feud Sparks Deadly Rampage

Officials revealed the shooting stemmed from a family dispute. The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene. Authorities say no other suspects are being sought.

Mayor Donald Grebien and Police Chief Goncalves acknowledged live video footage exists of the shooting. Police and emergency services swiftly sealed off the area and rushed the wounded to the hospital.

Many distraught parents were seen tightly clutching their children as they evacuated to the parking lot. Some children, still in hockey gear, were left sobbing amid the chaos.

Community in Shock – FBI on Scene

Terrified children fled the arena, with some running to a nearby Walgreens pharmacy seeking safety. The FBI Boston office confirmed they have responded and stand ready to assist the local police.

“There is no imminent threat to public safety,” the FBI stated, advising the public to avoid the area for now.

The attack hit just two months after a deadly shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island, where 11 were shot and two students were killed during a study session.

Details of the Tournament and Aftermath

It was a federal holiday (President’s Day), meaning no school that day.

The tournament featured a co-op team from Coventry and Johnston against one from St. Raphael, PCD, North Providence, and North Smithfield schools.

The game started at 2 pm and was interrupted by the shooting.

Rhode Island, America’s smallest state, is still reeling from this latest tragedy that has shaken the tight-knit community.