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BABY NAMED Newborn baby Maria named at inquest as four adults face murder trial

Newborn baby Maria named at inquest as four adults face murder trial

A newborn baby girl who died on the day she was born in Sheffield has been formally named as Maria Skopova, as four adults, including her mother, await trial accused of her murder.

Maria, who had previously been referred to during court proceedings as Baby S, was born on August 30 at a property in Holywell Heights, Wincobank.

Her identity was formally confirmed during the opening of her inquest at Sheffield’s Medico-Legal Centre.

Senior Coroner Tanyka Rawden adjourned the inquest until March 25 while criminal proceedings continue.

The coroner said she would review the evidence gathered and consider how the inquest should proceed.

Four adults charged with murder

Maria’s mother, Andrea Skopova, 20, from Grimesthorpe, has been charged with murder.

Peter Horvath Jr, 19, Peter Horvath Sr, 38, and Nina Horvathova, 37, are also charged with Maria’s murder.

All four adults additionally face charges of causing or allowing the death of a child and perverting the course of justice.

The perverting the course of justice allegation relates to claims that the scene was cleaned following Maria’s death.

A 15-year-old girl, who cannot be identified because of her age, has separately been charged with perverting the course of justice.

At a previous hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, the four adults were remanded in custody while the teenager was remanded in youth custody.

Baby found in bag in outhouse, court told

At an earlier court hearing, prosecutor Luke Hopkinson said Skopova had given birth at 37 weeks before attending hospital.

Medical staff contacted police shortly after 5am after establishing that the baby was no longer in the womb, the court heard.

Officers subsequently attended the Holywell Heights property.

The prosecution alleges Maria was found wrapped in a towel and placed inside a blue bag on top of a washing machine in an outhouse.

The court was previously told that the newborn had suffered 33 wounds from 15 separate stab injuries.

At the opening of the inquest, the coroner confirmed that paramedics attended the property and pronounced Maria dead.

Her identity was subsequently established through police enquiries.

Seven-week murder trial scheduled

The criminal trial is expected to last up to seven weeks and is currently scheduled to begin on April 12.

The inquest has been adjourned while those criminal proceedings take place.

All charges remain allegations. None of the defendants has been convicted in connection with Maria’s death, and they are entitled to a fair trial.

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