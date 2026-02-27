Watch Live
PREDATORY OFFENDER Paedophile Nabbed at Gatwick Trying to Meet 14-Year-Old Victim

Fabrizio Broussett, 23, was caught red-handed at Gatwick Airport attempting to fly to France to...

Published: 12:20 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 12:20 pm February 27, 2026

Fabrizio Broussett, 23, was caught red-handed at Gatwick Airport attempting to fly to France to meet a teenage girl he had been abusing. The Croydon man’s sickening crimes came to light after police seized his phone during a separate terror probe in April 2025.

18,000 Abuse Videos Found on Mobile Phone

Although no terror offences were found, officers discovered a horrifying stash of 18,000 videos, including vile footage of violent sexual abuse against a 14-year-old girl in France. They also uncovered 33,000 degrading and sexually aggressive messages between Broussett and the victim. Disturbingly, he even held images of her ID card and passport confirming her age.

“6 days and I’m gonna rape my 14-year-old child,” read one chilling text from Broussett.

French Police Rescue Girl, Broussett Arrested

Sussex Police worked with Interpol to track down and rescue the girl, ensuring she was safe. Broussett had already visited her twice, staying in BnBs near Saint-Etienne in February and April 2025. Evidence showed he planned a third visit before his arrest.

On 18 May 2025, Broussett was arrested at Gatwick as he tried to board a flight to Lyon.

Jailed for 15 Years and Lifetime Sex Offender Registration

Charged with multiple offences, including penetrative sexual activity with a child, making indecent images, and arranging child sex offences, Broussett pleaded guilty on 11 July 2025 at Croydon Crown Court.

He was sentenced on 17 February 2026 to 15 years in prison, followed by three years on extended licence. He also received a 20-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely. Broussett is banned from working with children or vulnerable people.

