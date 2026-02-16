Cleaning Company Front for Brutal Trafficking Operation

Ana Lucia Martins has been locked up for three years after she used her cleaning business as a cover to traffic Brazilian nationals into the UK. She lured victims with false promises of work and £400 a week.

Forced Labour Under Harsh Conditions

Once in the UK, the victims were subjected to 12-hour shifts with no breaks for food or water. Martins exploited desperate workers, turning them into modern-day slaves.

This case highlights the dark reality of human trafficking disguised as legitimate jobs, exposing vulnerable people to ruthless exploitation.