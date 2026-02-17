Person rushed to the hospital after crash on busy street in Woolwich

The London Ambulance Service raced to Woolwich High Street just after 8.30am today following reports of a road traffic collision.

An ambulance crew arrived swiftly and found a patient at the scene. They provided emergency treatment before rushing the individual to the hospital. The patient’s current condition remains unknown.

Official Response Underway

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed: “We were called at 8.33am today (17 February) to reports of a road traffic collision on Woolwich High Street, SE18. We sent an ambulance crew to the scene and treated a patient before taking them to hospital.”

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for more information as investigations continue.