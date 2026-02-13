Watch Live
BROKE THE RULES Probation Officer Jailed for Secret Affair with Murderer at Britain’s Toughest Prison

  A probation officer has been locked up for having an illicit relationship with a...

Published: 1:17 am February 13, 2026
Updated: 5:18 am February 13, 2026

 

A probation officer has been locked up for having an illicit relationship with a convicted murderer inside HMP Belmarsh, the UK’s most secure jail.

Sexual Messages from Behind Bars

Bethany Dent-Reynolds exchanged explicit messages with inmate Kieran Robinson, who is serving 23 years for murder. The pair met at Belmarsh in South East London, but their relationship only kicked off when Dent-Reynolds moved to a new role at HMP Brixton.

Breaking the Rules – Accessing Restricted Files

Dent-Reynolds didn’t just chat with Robinson; she accessed confidential records on a probation computer about his murder case. She then passed on details to Robinson, telling him his co-defendants “all stuck it on you” and calling the case “f***ing ridiculous.” Robinson replied: “I just want to be with you.”

 

Visits and Evidence

  • She visited Robinson multiple times after he was transferred to HMP Lowdham Grange between February and May 2024.
  • During a cell search in June 2024, staff found a letter from Dent-Reynolds, her diary including personal contact info, and numerous intimate WhatsApp messages on Robinson’s phone.
  • Prosecutors revealed requests from Robinson asking her for “favours” linked to their illicit bond.

Sentence and Reactions

Dent-Reynolds pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office and was sentenced to eight months behind bars. Her defence claimed she had an “impeccable good character” and insisted there was no physical contact, just flirtatious messages.

HMP Belmarsh houses some of Britain’s most notorious criminals, including neo-Nazi David Copeland and Manchester bomb plotter Hashem Abedi, making this security breach all the more shocking.

Prosecutor Sam Willis said: “Whilst working for His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service, the defendant engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a serving prisoner.”

