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MULTIPLE DEATHS Seven dead after passenger ferry carrying 270 people capsizes off northern Cyprus

Seven dead after passenger ferry carrying 270 people capsizes off northern Cyprus

Seven people have reportedly died after a passenger ferry carrying around 270 people capsized off the coast of northern Cyprus.

A major search and rescue operation is under way after the vessel overturned near Kyrenia on Sunday.

Turkish-Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman said seven people had died and rescue teams were still attempting to reach 23 people following the disaster.

The vessel had departed from Kyrenia, also known as Girne, and was travelling towards the Turkish port of Tasucu when it capsized around two kilometres off the coast.

The boat is believed to be the Filo Jet, a Turkish-flagged high-speed catamaran measuring more than 40 metres long and around 10 metres wide.

Dramatic footage from the scene showed people wearing life jackets in the sea as emergency teams launched a major rescue operation.

Images also showed survivors being brought ashore by rescue boats, while helicopters were involved in taking people to safety.

Earlier in the operation, Kyrenia mayor Murat Senkul described the situation as “very serious”.

Initial reports indicated 258 passengers were aboard the vessel, with the total number of people on board — including crew — put at around 270.

The number of people rescuers were attempting to reach has fallen significantly as the operation has progressed.

The circumstances surrounding the capsizing have not yet been established.

This is a developing story and will be updated as further information becomes available.

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