Emergency services were called to a bus collision in Croydon at lunchtime today after a vehicle crashed into a building near a busy town centre road.

The incident happened just yards from the Slug & Lettuce on Park Lane, prompting a significant emergency response from the London Fire Brigade (LFB), London Ambulance Service (LAS), Metropolitan Police and London’s Air Ambulance doctors.

Several passengers were initially treated at the scene before being moved to nearby waiting ambulances. Roads were closed while emergency crews worked, with the number 60 bus route affected and local diversions put in place, disrupting the surrounding area.

London Fire Brigade confirmed that a specialist Fire Rescue Unit attended alongside multiple fire engines. These units carry enhanced cutting and rescue equipment designed to free people trapped in vehicles following serious collisions.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called at 11.30am today (19 February) to reports of a road traffic collision on Park Street, Croydon. We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, an incident response officer and a clinical team manager. We assessed nine people in total. We took seven patients to a local hospital and discharged the other two at the scene.”

The extent of the injuries has not been confirmed, but none are currently believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police issued a brief statement saying:

“I believe this appears to be damage only so we won’t comment.

A bus crashed into a building and police have since left — LFB lead.”

Police officers have since stood down, with the fire service leading the remaining incident response. Authorities are expected to release further updates as enquiries continue.