Air ambulance scrambled to the Kemsley crash

Chaos hit Swale Way in Kemsley, Sittingbourne, this morning after a lorry collided with a car. Emergency services rushed to the scene shortly before 10:15am, sending police, paramedics, and two fire engines. An air ambulance was also called in to assist.

Major road closure causing disruption

Officers have shut part of Swale Way, a key route linking the A249 to the Eurolink industrial estate, while they deal with the incident. Motorists are being warned to expect delays and seek alternative routes.

Updates as the situation develops

Emergency services are still on site, dealing with the aftermath. More information will be released as we get it.

