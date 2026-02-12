Knife Horror at North London School

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing two pupils aged 12 and 13 at Kingsbury High School in Brent, North West London.

The teenager reportedly sprayed a third student with a noxious substance — thought to be an insect spray — before launching the terrifying knife attack, which was filmed on his phone, a court heard. The violent incident unfolded around 12:40pm inside a first-floor classroom.

Victims Injured but Stable

One of the stabbed boys suffered serious injuries requiring surgery after sustaining wounds to his spine, neck, and hands. The other victim was left with a neck injury. Both boys are now in a stable condition. Praise went out to the quick responses from pupils who desperately banged on windows, begging for help.

Alleged Attacker Arrested After Fleeing Scene

Police say the suspect entered a classroom armed with what appeared to be a kitchen knife, sprayed a substance in a corridor, then attacked the victims unprovoked. After stabbing two boys, he fled down the school corridor, where he targeted one more pupil before running off. Officers later arrested him near a mosque in North West London, although he has no known connection to the location.

Legal Proceedings and Community Response

The teenager appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Youth Court and was remanded in custody. He faces charges including two counts of attempted murder, possession of a bladed article on school premises, and administering a noxious substance.

Detective Chief Superintendent Helen Flanagan, from Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “These are extremely serious charges against a young boy. We continue to support the victims, their families, and the wider school community following this shocking incident.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called the attack “appalling” during PMQs and praised police for their rapid response, urging the public to allow the investigation to proceed uninterrupted.

Witnesses Speak Out

Parents and pupils described the chaos. One parent told The Sun: “Students were told to leave everything behind and just get out. Everyone was panicked.” Another said her daughter sprinted home alone without her bag after the school was evacuated following the fire alarm.

Ongoing Investigation

Police have searched multiple locations and are interviewing dozens of witnesses with specialist officers involved in the probe. The incident is not currently being treated as terrorism.

The school confirmed the situation was “under control” and that authorities were working closely with them. However, some students have expressed fear about returning.