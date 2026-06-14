Terry Wilding Murder: Man Dies After Assault in Bermondsey SE16

A 43-year-old man, Terry Wilding, has died following a serious assault at a property on Cadbury Way, Bermondsey, SE16, earlier this month. Emergency services were called on Wednesday, 10 June, after Mr Wilding was found with severe head injuries and rushed to hospital, where he passed away later that night. The Metropolitan Police are now leading an investigation into the incident.

Victim Identified By Police

The Met Police formally named Mr Wilding following the discovery of his body, confirming that his family is receiving support from specialist officers. The force highlighted that initial inquiries revealed Mr Wilding had been attacked inside the Bermondsey property.

Suspect Charged With Murder

Jay Hewetson, 41, of Abbey Street, Southwark, was charged with murder on Friday, 12 June. Hewetson remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding the assault to contact the police. Detectives are keen to gather further details to assist their ongoing inquiry into the tragic death.