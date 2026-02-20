Three-Year-Old Isiayah Henry Dies After Serious Injuries

A devastated Woolwich community is mourning three-year-old Isiayah Henry, who died in hospital on January 19 after being admitted with serious injuries two weeks earlier. Police were alerted by medical staff on January 3, sparking a safeguarding and criminal probe.

Two Charged Over Toddler’s Death

Following intensive investigations, Tanisha Henry, 28, of St Mary’s Street, Woolwich, and Mikael Williams, 30, from Beaconsfield Road, SE17, were charged on February 20 with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child. Both appeared at Woolwich Crown Court, where they face two charges each linked to Isiayah’s tragic death.

Ongoing Investigation and Upcoming Court Date

The case will return to Woolwich Crown Court on April 22. This hearing will set the path for potential trial dates and further pre-trial procedures. Throughout the investigation, officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have worked closely with hospital safeguarding teams to piece together the heartbreaking circumstances.

Family Supported Amidst Heartbreaking Loss

Isiayah’s family are being supported by specialist officers as they navigate this painful journey. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that ongoing specialist support remains in place to help them through the investigation and court process.