Heartbreak in Somerset as 39-year-old Craig Hurcombe’s body is discovered. The much-loved son, brother, and uncle, reported missing in January, has been formally identified after remains were found near Gurney Slade.

Craig Hurcombe: Family Mourns ‘Unimaginable Loss’

Craig, from Rowde, Wiltshire, vanished on January 10. Following extensive searches on Roemead Road, police confirmed the grim discovery. His family has now spoken out, paying emotional tribute to the “perfect son”.

“Craig was the perfect son and an independent man, and we are living with unimaginable loss and a huge hole in our lives which we will never come to terms with,” said his parents Nicola and Paul. “He is survived by eight nieces and nephews who miss him and cannot understand why he is not there to play with them. Craig’s sisters Laura and Jessica, and brother Ashley, are grieving a brother they dearly loved. He had his whole life ahead of him, needlessly taken away.”

Community Shocked by Sudden Tragedy

The tragic news has sent shockwaves through the community, with friends and neighbours paying their respects to a man described as kind, loving, and full of life. Police continue their investigations as the family seeks answers during this dark time.