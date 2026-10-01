Urgent appeal to find missing 14-year-old Leon from Wantage

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Wantage in Oxfordshire.

Leon was last seen at approximately 9pm on Monday, September 28, and police are asking the public to help locate him.

He is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build and with brown curly hair.

When he was last seen, Leon was wearing a blue top and black shorts.

Anyone who sees Leon or has information about his current whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately, quoting police reference 43260507768.