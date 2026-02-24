Watch Live
WATER SLOSHING Water in Fuel Shambles at Sainsbury’s: Drivers Hit with £500 Repair Bills

Motorists are furious after contaminated fuel packed with water was found in pumps at a...

Published: 10:52 am February 24, 2026
Updated: 4:55 pm February 24, 2026

Motorists are furious after contaminated fuel packed with water was found in pumps at a major UK supermarket. One driver was left £500 out of pocket after filling up at Sainsbury’s in Droitwich, Worcestershire.

Water Sloshing in the Pumps

Several drivers reported car troubles immediately after using the petrol station on Worcester Road. Warning lights flashed on dashboards, and engines started to misfire. A mechanic confirmed the nightmare — the diesel was contaminated with water.

The issue affected a handful of diesel pumps between February 8 and 10, with multiple customers sharing their experiences on local Facebook groups.

£500 Repair Bill and Counting

One unlucky driver said she felt “lucky” her car wasn’t badly damaged, but the towing and repair costs already totalled around £500.

“I personally will now choose to pay a little bit extra to go to a different fuel station,” she said. “I just don’t trust it anymore. It’s sad really because I want to save money but I’m not willing to go through this hassle again.”

Sainsbury’s Offers Compensation—but Trust Is Broken

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said:

“We’re sorry for any issues this may have caused. Any customer who experienced a problem linked to fuel bought during this timeframe can contact us on 0800 636 262 for assistance. Customers will need to provide proof of purchase and garage costings so we can review and offer an appropriate resolution.”

Despite the offer of compensation, customers are left shaken and wary about refuelling at the affected station.

