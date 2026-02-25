Thames Valley Police have launched a fresh appeal for witnesses after a fatal crash on the M40 near High Wycombe. The tragedy unfolded on Saturday night, 21 February 2026, but the victim sadly passed away on Wednesday, 25 February.

The Deadly Collision

A grey motorcycle, a black Volkswagen Polo, and a blue Hyundai Tucson collided on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 4 (High Wycombe) and Junction 3 (Loudwater) at around 8:40pm. The motorcycle’s 19-year-old pillion passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital.

The 20-year-old rider from Maidenhead was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing serious injury, but has now been released on bail until 12 May 2026. Both car drivers are cooperating with the investigation. No other injuries were reported.

Police Plea for Witnesses and Dash-Cam Footage

“Firstly, our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the victim of this collision at this extremely difficult time,” said Detective Sergeant Oliver Cahill-Smith from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit. “Following the victim’s sad death, I am re-appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact us. If you were driving on the M40 or the Handy Cross roundabout around 8.40pm on Saturday, please check your dash-cam for any footage that might help.”

Witnesses can call 101 or report online, quoting reference number 43260088366. Footage and any digital evidence can be uploaded directly via the police’s dedicated online portal (link in comments).

