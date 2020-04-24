A drug dealer who sold heroin and crack cocaine in Dover has been jailed.

Garry Stow, 51, was one of a number of dealers caught during a Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate investigation into drug networks in the town.

After he was arrested in February 2020, Stow was charged with six counts of supplying class A drugs between September and October 2019.

Stow, formerly of The Fairway, Deal, admitted all six counts at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 20 April 2020.

He was sentenced at the same court on Thursday 23 April and given a total sentence of five years and seven months.

Detective Constable Chris Weatherstone, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘Dealers like Stow bring misery to drug users, their families and the communities they live in.

‘I am pleased that our operation has removed Stow from the streets of Dover for a significant length of time and I hope the sentence sends out the message that the sale of illegal drugs will not be tolerated in Kent.’