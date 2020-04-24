Dartford Crossing closed following Police incident

The A282 Southbound at Dartford River Crossing (the Queen Elizabeth 2nd bridge) is closed due to a Police led incident. Essex Police and Kent Police are in attendance.

Southbound traffic is being diverted via the East Tunnel (larger tunnel). As a result, the A282 Northbound is restricted – with Northbound traffic only using the West Tunnel (lower in height).

This incident is affecting traffic in both directions on the M25 approaching Dartford.

The clockwise entry slip roads of the M25, at J30 and J31 are both currently closed.