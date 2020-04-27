A drug dealer from Hythe who was found in possession of weapons, cocaine and cannabis has been jailed for six years.

Officers from Folkestone’s Community Policing Team stopped Steven Rimmer’s VW Golf in the Cheriton area of Folkestone on Friday 28 February 2020.

When his vehicle was searched, officers found a large amount of cash, quantities of cocaine and cannabis and a Stanley knife.

Officers also discovered that Rimmer had been staying in a hotel nearby and, after searching his room, seized two stun guns.

Rimmer, 31, of Frampton Road, later admitted charges of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a bladed article and possession of a class B drug.

He was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday 23 April 2020 to a total of six years’ imprisonment.

Detective Constable Luke Thomson, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘The actions of officers on the day and the thorough investigation that followed have led to Rimmer receiving a considerable sentence.

‘Kent Police will use every means at our disposal to take drug dealers like Rimmer off the county’s streets and dismantle the networks they use to bring misery to drug users and the wider community.’