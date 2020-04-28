Fire crews called to tumble dryer fire

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire involving a tumble dryer in the ground floor utility room of a home in Summerhouse Drive, Bexley near Dartford.

Crews arrived to find the tumble dryer issuing smoke.

Wearing breathing apparatus crews tackled the fire with hose reel jets and a large fan.

A woman in her 40s was treated for smoke inhalation and placed into the care of paramedics.

The Kent Fire and Rescue Service volunteer response team were also called to offer welfare and emotional support.

The cause of the fire isn’t known at this time