Kent Police is appealing for information to help find a teenage boy last seen in Maidstone.

Ervin Gjuzi, aged 17, was last seen on Thursday 16 April 2020 and is described as being 5ft 7 in tall, of slim build, with very short hair. It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

Ervin, also known as Vinny, is believed to have connections to South London.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are urging Ervin or anyone who knows where he may be to get in touch.

Anybody with information should call 101 quoting reference 21-0879.