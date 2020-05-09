 Delays on the A2 near Eltham after car is engulfed in flames – UKNIP
BREAKING Eltham Kent

Delays on the A2 near Eltham after car is engulfed in flames

May 9, 2020

Fire crews have been called to tackle a car engulfed in flames on the A2 near Eltham on Saturday afternoon.

Drivers are facing delays after a road closure on approach to the incident 

