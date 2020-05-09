Delays on the A2 near Eltham after car is engulfed in flames

Fire crews have been called to tackle a car engulfed in flames on the A2 near Eltham on Saturday afternoon.
Drivers are facing delays after a road closure on approach to the incident
We’re fighting a losing battle in the parks today. Literally hundreds of people sitting having pizza, beers, wines. As always a big thank you to...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Streatham which has left a 16-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries. Police were...
A man who violently raped one woman and attempted to rape another has had his sentence increased following intervention by the Solicitor General, Rt...
On Thursday 7th May, the IOPC launched an independent investigation into the full circumstances of an incident in Haringey on 4 May in which a man...
NHS and social care staff in the UK are set to receive millions of items of personal protective equipment (PPE) over the coming months...
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was involved in two collisions on the M25 this morning. Shortly after 6am, officers were called to...
A man has been charged by officers investigating the deaths of two children in Ilford. Nadarajah Nithiyakumar, 40, of Aldborough Parade, Ilford was...
Shortly before 2am on Friday morning Officers from the Met Police attended a distressed woman after a man broke into her home whilst she slept and...
Detectives investigating a serious assault in east London are releasing CCTV footage of a man they wish to identify. In addition, officers are keen...
Shocking level of violence used on a father holding his child by police officers in a petrol station deploying a taser as a first choice weapon...
Shocking level of violence used on a father holding his child by police officers in a petrol station deploying a taser as a first choice weapon...
Police are investigating a report of a rape of a 21-year-old woman that happened between May 1 and May 2. It is believed the incident took place...
Shocking level of violence used on a father holding his child by police officers in a petrol station deploying a taser as a first choice weapon...
A number of police officers have been injured after responding to reports that men were “acting suspiciously” in Finsbury Park. Police...
A man has been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in #Tottenham, north-London. Met Police have said they were called at 9:10pm on Thursday to...
Surrey firefighters are assisting their blue light partners, South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), in the battle against COVID-19. Five staff...
The family of a woman who died on the A3(M) on Friday night (1 May) have today paid tribute to her. Police were called at just before midnight...
Fire crews from Crawley and East Grinstead are dealing with a fire on Wallage Lane, Crawley Down. A Command Support Unit from West Sussex fire and a...
Extremely sad to report that Dr Tariq Shafi, Consultant Haematologist at Darent Valley Hospital, in Dartford has sadly passed away. He was on a...
A man who made threats in Maidstone and then failed to stop driving for a police patrol has been jailed. In the early hours of 9 April 2019, Phillip...
An Ashford man who tried to pull a knife on officers as they arrested him for assaulting a woman has been jailed. Kuislend...
A suspected drug dealer has been charged with attempting to sell crack cocaine and heroin in Ashford. Joseph Morgan, 21, of no fixed abode, was...
An area has been thrown into total lockdown after a stabbing attack in the centre of Brighton. Officers from Sussex Police armed with tasers...
Members of the public are being asked to help find a man missing from Tunbridge Wells. Paul Perkins was reported missing at around midday on...
Detectives investigating an incident on Kerry Drive in Upminster have charged a further two men. Antony Lascelles, 32 , of Hitchin Close, RM3, has...
More than £500,000 in cash has been seized by specialist officers following an investigation into suspected money laundering. Following an...
Officers are appealing for information after a war memorial was senselessly vandalised with permanent marker pen in Hayes, northwest London. A member...
Ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command (RTPC) continue to urge drivers to slow down...