A man who spat at an NHS worker who was trying to help him has been jailed for five months.

John Donoghue, 31, of Raphael Road, Gravesend, was taken to Tunbridge Wells Hospital on the evening of Monday 11 May 2020 and had been approached by a member of staff who wanted to carry out routine medical checks.

After being asked to remove his coat, Donoghue sat up and spat on the woman’s body.

The incident was witnessed by a Kent Police officer who arrested Donoghue on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

He was charged on Tuesday 12 May and pleaded guilty when he appeared before Medway magistrates the following day.

Donoghue was jailed for 20 weeks including the activation of a 12-week suspended sentence for a previous unrelated matter.

Detective Inspector Joanna Lay of Kent Police said:

‘Spitting at an NHS worker is completely unacceptable, especially during a public health emergency, and therefore Kent Police will always seek to take robust action against offenders.

‘The victim and her colleagues are putting their health on the line on a daily basis as they work tirelessly to treat those affected by Covid-19 and other medical matters. During this incident, the victim was trying to help Donoghue and he responded by spitting on her.