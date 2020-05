Police were called at around 12.40pm today (Friday 15 May) following a road traffic collision in Brookdene Avenue, Oxhey Hall.

It was reported that a motorcyclist had come off his bike. Officers attended, alongside the fire and ambulance services.

Despite attempts to save him, the motorcyclist sadly passed away at the scene.

His family have been informed.

Road closures remain in place at this time while investigations are carried out and people are asked to please avoid the area.

