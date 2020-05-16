HART team called to Whitstable beach incident

HART team and Paramedics called serious medical incident at Beach Walk in Whitstable around midday today.
Five ambulance teams have been seen at the incident that happened on Saturday.
SECam have been approached for comment.
Information is sought following a report a man was robbed of an electric bicycle in Sturry. Two people, believed to be teenage boys, are reported...
Reports of Six boats carrying migrants have succeeded in reaching the shores of the South Coast. Five of the boats have been brought into the port of...
Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have released a man from custody as enquiries into the death of a man in...
Collision investigators are appealing for information after a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in Chatham. The rider was injured...
Officers are still looking for Maureen and would ask anyone who has seen her to call 101. She was seen just after 8am on Friday in West...
Firefighters have praised quick-thinking neighbours who helped to save a man’s life after calling 999 when they heard his smoke alarms going...
A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal stabbing in Haringey. Police were called at 8.15pm on Wednesday, 13 May to reports of an...
Police investigating the murder of a man in Southwark have named the victim. Francois Kablan, 19, of Amina Way SE16 was found with stab wounds on...
A large cannabis factory has been discovered in a disused commercial building in Parry Place (“Eltham Welding Supplies”) this afternoon. Unconfirmed...
A suspected drug dealer has been charged after a vehicle he was travelling in collided with several parked cars in Gillingham. Local patrols...
Detectives investigating a shooting in Tottenham are appealing for witnesses and information. At around 1.20am on Thursday, 14 May, officers were...
Three men have been jailed for burglary, with a tracking device on a work van used by one of the suspects linking them to the crime. Following three...
A man has been charged with robbery in Whitechapel Belal Ali, 36 of Princelet Street, E1 was arrested and charged with robbery on Thursday, 14 May...
A trespass incident near Selhurst station has caused major disruption on Southern services between Victoria and the East Croydon this evening...
A trespass incident near Selhurst station has caused major disruption on Southern services between Victoria and the East Croydon this evening...
Four people have been charged with forced labour offences following an investigation by the Met’s Modern Slavery and Child Exploitation unit...
Although some guidance from Government has changed, Health Protection Regulations remain in place with regard to gatherings and large groups. Chief...
Barking,London, Around 125 firefighters have rushed to the scene of a huge warehouse fire in East London. The fire, which started on Friday evening...
Officers searching for a missing teenager in Havant have arrested two people. Louise, 16, was last seen at around midday on Friday 8 May in Somborne...
Officers searching for a missing teenager in Havant have arrested two people. Louise, 16, was last seen at around midday on Friday 8 May in Somborne...
Police were called at around 12.40pm today (Friday 15 May) following a road traffic collision in Brookdene Avenue, Oxhey Hall. It was reported that a...
Police were called at around 12.40pm today (Friday 15 May) following a road traffic collision in Brookdene Avenue, Oxhey Hall. It was reported that a...
A man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Smallford, near St Albans. Officers were called to an address in Springfield Road...
An inmate at Wormwood Scrubs Prison that holds up to 1279 has set fire to his cell. Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade were called by...
Fire crews were alerted to a fire at the Albert Road Sports and Social Club in Albert Road Horley just after 5am this morning. A fire had started on...
Two teenagers have been convicted after they were caught with a firearm, ammunition and a zombie knife when the minicab they were travelling in was...
A man who spat at an NHS worker who was trying to help him has been jailed for five months. John Donoghue, 31, of Raphael Road, Gravesend, was...
Police are responding to a report of an armed robbery in Shoreham. The alarm was raised at 6.26am on Friday (May 15) when a man is reported to have...