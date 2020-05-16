 HART team called to Whitstable beach incident – UKNIP
BREAKING Kent Whitstable

HART team called to Whitstable beach incident

May 16, 2020

HART team and Paramedics called  serious medical incident at Beach Walk in Whitstable around midday today.

Five ambulance teams have been seen at the incident that happened on Saturday.

 

SECam have been approached for comment.

 

 

FacebookTwitter