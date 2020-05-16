Information is sought following a report a man was robbed of an electric bicycle in Sturry.

Two people, believed to be teenage boys, are reported to have robbed the victim in an alleyway off Wildwood Road, heading towards Sturry Park, at around 5.40pm on Friday 15 May 2020. The victim sustained scratches to his arms following a short altercation.

The suspects are described as being around 16-years-old, both with short, dark hair. They were dressed in dark tracksuits at the time. Following the incident, they made off into Sturry Park.

Anyone with information on the incident, or who has privately held CCTV covering the nearby area, is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289quoting 46/82504/20.