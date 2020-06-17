Officers are appealing for information after a teenage boy was injured in an assault.

The incident happened in King Street, Ramsgate at around 12.50am on Tuesday, 16 June 2020.

The boy had an altercation with another teenager who reportedly assaulted him. The victim suffered a cut to his face and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

A 17-year-old boy from the Ramsgate area was arrested in connection with the incident. He has been released on police bail whilst enquiries continue.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the area at around the time of the assault. Anyone with information can call Kent Police on01843 222289, quoting reference 46/101223/20.