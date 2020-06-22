A man has been convicted of manslaughter after he deliberately drove at a man and dragged him under his car for nine metres.

Uran Nabiev, 63, of Bexley Road, Erith, was convicted on Monday, 22 June after a trial at the Old Bailey.

He was also convicted of actual bodily harm (ABH) on a second man.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, 23 June.

The court heard that on Friday, 18 October 2019, the victim, 26-year-old Jake Kemp from Barnehurst, had been drinking with his friend in a pub on Bexley Road.

They both left the pub a short while before midnight. They went to a local garage, bought more beer, and then made their way to a friend’s house.

At around 4.3am on Saturday, they left the house and walked along Bexley Road. As this point, Jake’s friend punched and broke the wing mirror of a parked Toyota Prius; he later admitted to police that it was an act of drunken stupidity.

Both men continued walking, but what they did not know was the owner of the car, Nabiev, was awake in his home and witnessed the damage. Nabiev got into his car and drove up the road, after them.

As the men were walking along the east side of Bexley Road, Nabiev drove up on to the pavement towards them.

Jake’s friend was hit by the car and pushed up onto the bonnet. He then fell to the ground, suffering a dislocated shoulder. Jake ran to the other side of the road.

Nabiev did a U-turn and sped down the pavement towards Jake. When he stumbled and fell, Nabiev drove over him, dragging his body under the car for about nine metres. Nabiev drove off leaving Jake lying on the ground.

The first emergency call was made at 04:34hrs and police, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance all attended.

Jake was unconscious and taken to hospital, but he had sustained a traumatic brain injury. He was pronounced dead three days later on 22 October 2019.

After the accident, Nabiev took a train and taxi to Heathrow Airport and left on a flight back to his native country of Azerbaijan. The flight had been booked that same day, some five hours after the attack.

As a result of CCTV evidence, police went to Nabiev’s home and recovered the Toyota Prius.

The car was examined and found to be missing two items, notably a driver’s side mirror and a windscreen wiper. The car had signs of minor fresh damage, however the vehicle’s brakes and steering were all found to be working correctly.

Nabiev was arrested on suspicion of murder when he returned to the country at Luton Airport on 10 November 2019.

He was interviewed and gave a prepared statement saying he “did not intend in any way to cause the death of Jake and/or attempt the killing of any other person”.

Following Nabiev’s conviction for manslaughter, Jake’s family saidin a statement:

“Our son, Jake Kemp, died in a hit and run on Bexley Road in Bexley – he was hit on the 19th October and died of his injuries on 22nd October.

“As a family we would like to thank our friends, community and the police for their continued support.

“We reserve special thanks for our QC, the CPS and the witness service staff at the court. Also all the witnesses who gave evidence at the trial in difficult circumstances.

“We would give anything to have Jake back, he will continue to live in our hearts and will live on in many other lives.

“Please continue to respect our privacy during this difficult time allow us this time to grieve.”

Detective Inspector Jason Fitzpatrick, the officer in the case, said: “Jake had done nothing wrong that night, he just happened to be with a friend who did a stupid act. It seems incredible that a young man should lose his life, and his family left devastated, over such a trivial matter.

“Nabiev will now face the consequences of that night’s terrible actions. I hope this result gives Jake’s family some closure, they continue to be in our thoughts.”