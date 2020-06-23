Ashford girl named after fatal M20 collision

Officers have renewed an appeal for information following a fatal road traffic collision on the M20 in the early hours of Sunday, 14 June 2020.

Police were called at 3.10am to reports of the body of a pedestrian lying in the road at junction 10a on the coastbound carriageway. A woman in her 20s was fatally injured after being in collision with a vehicle.

Officers from the Kent Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit are asking motorists who had driven on the motorway at around the time of the incident to check their vehicles for signs of a collision. They are also appealing for anyone who has dashcam footage or those who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Sergeant Peter Greaves of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: ‘We are still investigating this collision and are trying to establish the circumstances that led up to it.

‘At the time of impact the driver may have been completely unaware that they had, in fact, collided with a person. I am asking anyone who may have been using the M20 in the early hours of Sunday, 14 June to check their vehicle for signs of a collision and to contact us if they think they may have been involved.

‘It is important we are able to piece together the circumstances of how this young woman came to be fatally injured.’

Any witnesses are being urged to call 01622 798539 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.ukquoting reference MM/JW/51/20. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by using the anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org