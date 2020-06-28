Hereson Road in Ramsgate is blocked due to an overturned car. Elderly couple were reportedly in the vehicle and are said to have only suffered minor injuries.
Pensioners escape serious injury after vehicle roll over in Ramsgate
Child airlifted to hospital by helicopter after fall from Height
Emergency Services were called to a 14 year old who fell from height in #Hendon #NW4 Officers were first on scene & gave first aid followed by...
Armed Police called to Chatham
Armed officers from Kent Police are currently at an address in Luton Road in Chatham they were called just after 10.30pm. The NPAS police helicopter...
One arrest has been made by officers policing the protests in central London
One arrest has been made by officers policing the protests in central London today. At 7.40pm a man was arrested in Trafalgar Square on suspicion of...
Police called to stabbing on Portobello Road in West London
A man has been treated at the scene of a stabbing and taken to hospital following a broad daylight attack on Portobello Road in West London on...
100 people self evacuated as Eight fire engines and sixty firefighters tackled tower block ablaze in Kennington
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled a flat fire on Otto Street in Kennington. The whole of a flat on the first floor was damaged by...
Two suspected drug dealers are due in court after Kent Police carried out a warrant at a house in Folkestone
Two suspected drug dealers are due in court after Kent Police carried out a warrant at a house in Folkestone. Officers attended the property in...
Witnesses are being sought by officers after two men were assaulted during a beach party in Leysdown.
Witnesses are being sought by officers after two men were assaulted during a beach party in Leysdown. The victims received injuries consistent...
Police are appealing for witnesses and any drivers who may have dashcam footage following a serious collision in Streatham
Police are appealing for witnesses and any drivers who may have dashcam footage following a serious collision in Streatham. Officers were called at...
More Drug dealers put out of business after Dover flat is closed by Police
A property in Dover which has been used by drug dealers has been issued with a closure order following action by Kent Police. Officers applied...
A detective inspector has been dismissed without notice after he was proven to have committed gross misconduct
A detective inspector has been dismissed without notice after he was proven to have committed gross misconduct. DI Kevin Downard, based at MO3 Covert...
Long delays on the M25 after early morning HGV fire in Essex
The M25 clockwise between J25 (A10) and J28 (A12) in Essex is experiencing severe delays of at least 90 minutes above usual journey times due to an...
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a stabbing in East Acton
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a stabbing in East Acton. Police were called at 8.50pm on 25 June to Erconwald Street...
Lightning strike set a garage on fire near Gravesend
A lightning strike set a garage on fire at Meadow Lane in Meopham near Gravesend this morning. Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene...
A second man has been charged with the murder of a man from Cheam
A second man has been charged with the murder of a man from Cheam. [Aaron McGrath 27 of Oakhill Road, Sutton, has been charged with the murder of 25...
Dartford Bridge Crossing closed after car bursts into flames
The Dartford Road crossing had to be closed on Thursday evening after a vehicle caught alight. Kent Fire and Rescue Service were called just...
Police Bosses say there will be Enhanced policing presence across London tonight
Following events in Overton Road, SW9 last night, there is an enhanced policing operation across London this evening, Thursday 25 June. Police are...
Homes have been evacuated after a suspected mortar bomb is found near Barnehurst station in Bexley
Homes have been evacuated after a suspected mortar bomb was found in a garden of a property in Barnehurst in Bexley on Thursday afternoon. Officers...
Beach rave taking place on Leysdown Beach on the Isle of Sheppey
A Beach rave is currently going on at Leysdown beach. Officers from Kent Police are said to be observing but not intervening.
Man dies on A130 near Chelmsford after collision involving a car and motorbike
Officers from Essex Police were called at around 5.35pm today (Thursday 25 June). Police say they expect the road to remain closed into this...
Five people have been charged following an operation led by the Met’s South West Gangs & Proactive unit
Five people have been charged following an operation led by the Met’s South West Gangs & Proactive unit. Anthony Lawanson, 23 of Swaby Road...
Teenager escapes serious injury after bridge jump in Sidcup
A 16-year-old girl has escaped serious injury after jumping from Five Arches Bridge into the River Cray on Thursday afternoon. The girl has been...
Two Met Police officers under investigation in Wembley sisters murder case
On Wednesday, 17 June the MPS’s Directorate of Professional Standards was informed of allegations that non-official and inappropriate photographs had...
A man who stabbed his flatmate to death after he falsely accused him of kissing his girlfriend has been convicted of murder
A man who stabbed his flatmate to death after he falsely accused him of kissing his girlfriend has been convicted of murder. Carlos Velez, 20 was...
Hundreds of homes lose water after burst main in the Maidstone area
Hundreds of homes and businesses have been left without water or low water pressure after a water main burst in Denstead Walk Maidstone on Thursday...