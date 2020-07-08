Officers from the Roads Policing Unit will be supporting the National Police Chief’s Council’s seat belt campaign this week.

In the past five years, more than 50 people have died as a result of not wearing a seat belt across Hampshire and Test Valley.

The Joint Roads Policing Unit shall be carrying out education and enforcement activity this week, ensuring drivers and passengers are wearing a seat belt.

Wearing a seat belt has been compulsory since 1983 and it has been identified as one of the fatal four factors that could impact on whether you could be seriously or fatally injured if involved in a road traffic collision.

PC Liz Johnson, Road Safety Officer for Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary, said: “The vast majority of people are wearing their seat belts, and have an appropriate child seat.

“However, there are still a few people who decide to take the risk and travel in a vehicle without wearing a seat belt.

“You are twice as likely to die in a collision if you are not wearing a seat belt and, in the event of a collision, if unrestrained, you will hit the windscreen, or the seat in front of you at a force of 30 to 60 times your own body weight.

“Please ensure you have followed the guidelines on child seats to ensure that they are fitted correctly, that your child is the correct height and weight for that particular seat.

“Research has shown that many collisions occur at low speed and within in few miles of home. It is vital you always wear a seat belt every time you drive, it’s not worth the risk.”