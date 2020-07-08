Police launch investigation after woman is found with Serious Head injuries on Southampton

Police are appealing to members of the public to contact them if they were in the vicinity of Derby Road in Southampton on Saturday evening and saw an injured woman in the street.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was found sitting on the pavement. She has sustained head injuries that are described as potentially life changing and currently remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police would particularly like to speak to the two men pictured.

Police believe they may have seen what happened and may be important witnesses. If this is you or if you know who they are, please contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference 44200245558.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 39 year old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and has been bailed while enquiries continue.