Arson attack investigation launched on the Isle of Sheppey

Witnesses are sought by officers investigating a suspicious fire in Sheerness.

Kent Police was called to a property in Victoria Street at around 4.25am on Saturday 11 July 2020, to a report there was a fire outside in the front garden area. Damage to the property itself was also reported.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service attended and safely extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

Officers are investigating the incident and any witnesses should call Kent Police on 01795 419119 quoting 46/118156/20.