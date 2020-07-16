A cannabis dealer with supply chains running from Sussex into Tunbridge Wells has been sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment.

Richard Wolvey had been on licence following previous convictions for drugs supply when he was caught dealing from his car earlier this year. Wolvey had been at the wheel of a Toyota Rav4, which was followed by an officer following reports of suspicious behaviour during the evening of 19 May 2020. The vehicle was brought to a halt in Eridge Road and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act, leading to the seizure of more than £1,000 in cash, as well as drugs and a burner style phone.

Wolvey was arrested and an address linked to him in Brook Close, Crowborough was also searched leading to the recovery of more cannabis. In total around 225 grams of the herbal drug were seized. Aged 36, of Pennington Manor, Southborough, Wolvey made full admissions during police interviews, stating: ‘It’s all mine, send me to prison, I’m ready.’ He was later charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs. Appearing before Maidstone Crown Court, Wolvey pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Tuesday 14 July.

Detective Constable Lucy Basson, of west Kent CID, said: ‘It is important to understand that selling cannabis invariably funds wider criminal activities which are often linked to the exploitation of vulnerable people. Wolvey was purchasing, and then selling on, significant quantities of drugs, from a person yet to be identified but who almost certainly had links to an organised criminal gang. Having been released on licence, after serving a previous sentence for similar offences, he had effectively been given a second chance, which he chose to ignore.’