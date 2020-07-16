Man arrested after woman dies in A21 Fireball collision

Kent Police was called at 2.34am on Thursday 16 July 2020 to the A21, near the exit for Tonbridge, where a woman with serious injuries was pronounced deceased by South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service also attended to extinguish a car fire at the same location.

Kent Police officers are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident, including any possible connection between the vehicle fire and the woman’s death, and have arrested a 31-year-old man from London in connection with her death. He remains in custody.

The A21 is closed to all traffic between the Morley’s roundabout and the Tonbridge bypass while enquiries at the scene continue.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone with information that can assist with their enquiries, particularly motorists who were travelling in the area at the same and may have captured footage on their dash cameras.

Anyone who believes they have information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting 16-0120.