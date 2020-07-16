The A21 is open in both directions, following the sad death of a woman in the early hours of Thursday.
Traffic is now flowing.
Please remember there may be risudual delays in the area, keep this in mind if planning any trips today
Friends have named the man locallay as “Billy the kid” who was in 20s and shot dead in the Stonebridge area of North West London on...
Information is sought following a report a woman was raped by a man in Gillingham. The incident took place in Great Lines Heritage Park, near...
Four springer spaniels dogs were stolen last night on Wednesday evening The owners have offered a substantial reward for information leading...
Action is being taken following reports of anti-social behaviour in a Herne Bay park. On Wednesday 15 July 2020 at around 4pm it was alleged...
Two men were charged on Thursday, 16 July, with the murder on 4 July of 22-year-old Imani Allaway-Muir in Roman Way, Islington. They are Demetrios...
Kent Police was called at 2.34am on Thursday 16 July 2020 to the A21, near the exit for Tonbridge, where a woman with serious injuries was pronounced...
Detectives have released two images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Greenwich. The victim, an 18...
Police are investigating following a fatal shooting in Brent Police were called at approximately 3am on Thursday, 16 July to Windrush Road, NW10...
Officers from Kent Police have closed the A21 in both directions following a serious incident that involved a vehicle turning into a fireball in the...
A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the murder of Robert Powell.Robert, aged 50, died after he was shot multiple times...
A man has been charged following a report that a woman had been raped in Witham. Police were called during the early hours of Tuesday 14 July, with...
Officers are investigating after a fatal collision in #GreatWakering this evening, Wednesday 15 July. Police were initially called to reports of a...
Chelsea Cuthburtson has been charged with murder in the death of her 6 week old son. The infant, Malakai – who was a twin, was found seriously...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 40-year-old man died following a serious road-traffic collision on the M275, near Tipner Lane...
#MissingPerson Help us find 15 year old Sophie Odere missing from Lancashire last seen in #Camden 5’10” medium build. Please call 101 and...
#MissingPerson Have you seen Daniel Cornwell he’s aged 34 years and is missing from Essex. Daniel was last seen this morning...
A number of high-profile Twitter accounts were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday by attackers who used the accounts — some with millions of...
A second man will appear at court charged in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Muhammed Samir Uddin, and the attempted murder of an 18-year...
A new statue of a Black Lives Matter protester has been secretly erected on the Bristol plinth previously occupied by the statue of slave trader...
Police say the 12-year-old girl, Angeline Mbah, missing since 5pm yesterday, has now been found safe and well.
Trains were stopped from running through Eltham after a passenger climbed onto the track to retrieve money they had dropped around 6:50pm this...
Detectives investigating a fatal collision in Romford have named the victim as they continue to appeal for witnesses. Police were called at...
Witnesses are sought after headstones and ornaments were destroyed in a Ramsgate memorial garden. The damage at St Laurence in Thanet Church...
A man who raped a woman before admitting his crime in a message to a friend has been jailed. Theodore Weatherill raped the woman after she fell...
A county lines drug dealer found in possession of a loaded pistol, crack cocaine and heroin has been jailed for eight years. Melvin Gambanga was...
One of the Met’s four legged friends leaped into action on the afternoon of Monday, 13 July to help officers track down a concealed loaded weapon...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a sexual assault in south west London. At approximately 3.30am on Sunday, 12 July...