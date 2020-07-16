 The A21 is open in both directions – UKNIP
July 16, 2020

The A21 is open in both directions, following the sad death of a woman in the early hours of Thursday.
Traffic  is now flowing.

Please remember there may be risudual delays in the area, keep this in mind if planning any trips today

