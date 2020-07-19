One week on from the fatal shooting of Dean Edwards in Penge, detectives are appealing to anyone that lives near Betts Park to contact them

One week on from the fatal shooting of Dean Edwards in Penge, detectives are appealing to anyone that lives near Betts Park or the surrounding area to come forward if they heard anything on the night in question.

Officers were out in the area around Croydon Road, near the junction with Tremaine Road, on Saturday, 18 July to speak to anyone who might have seen or heard something significant between late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

Detectives are particularly interested to hear from any individuals who were in the area between 00:15hrs and 01:00hrs on Sunday, 12 July morning.

Dean was walking through Betts Park on his way home from meeting his friends for a drink, and was about to leave the park via the Croydon Road exit near Tremaine Road, when he was shot in the back of the head.

Police were called to the location by London Ambulance Service at around 02:20hrs on Sunday, 12 July. Dean was found collapsed in the road and despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran, said: “The investigation team is working around the clock to try to establish the events that took place between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning which have resulted in the death of an innocent family man who was loved in the local area.

“Dean was on his way home from the pub, where he had met his friends for a drink earlier in the evening, and was simply using the park as a way to cut through when he was shot from behind just as he was about to leave Betts Park.

“We have no reason to believe that Dean was involved in any criminal activity, and we cannot understand why anyone would commit such a violent act.

“Officers have been doing house to house visits this week appealing for information to advance the investigation, and analysing CCTV footage from the night in question.

“I am appealing to anyone that might have heard anything on the night that might have made them sit up or perhaps made them feel uncomfortable.

“Please come forward and speak to us if you saw or heard anything as your information might be crucial to us solving the puzzle and finding the missing pieces of significant information.

“We will not rest until we have established what happened on that night; but most importantly, Dean’s family – who are grieving the tragic loss of a loved father – need answers.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact homicide detectives via the incident room on 0208 721 4868, or via 101 quoting CAD 1402/12JUL.

Alternatively, you can provide information 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.