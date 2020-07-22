Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have been called to a fire at a pub on Stamford Street in Southwark.

Part of the first floor and the extraction system from the first floor to the roof of the building is alight.

Station Commander David Bracewell, who is at the scene said:”Firefighters are making steady progress at the scene of a fire at a pub.

“The road has been closed between Blackfriars Bridge and Waterloo Roundabout whilst crews work to bring the fire under control, so we urge locals to avoid the area.”

The Brigade was called at 12.48pm . Fire crews from Lambeth, Dockhead, Soho, Brixton and Whitechapel fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.