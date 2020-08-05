Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a woman reported missing from Medway.

Donna Gwilliams, 27, was last seen in the Wells Road area of Rochester at around 6pm on Tuesday 4 August 2020, and also has links to Gravesend, Canterbury and Falconwood in south-east London.

She is described as being around 5ft 3in, of medium build with tattoos on her neck, both arms and feet, and has long brown hair with blonde tips.

Donna was last seen wearing a blue jumper, black leggings and sliders.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is urged to call 101 quoting reference 05-0446.