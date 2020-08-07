Policing powers to tackle disorder and anti-social behaviour in Whitstable will be in place this weekend.

In recent weeks Kent Police has received a number of reports of people causing disturbances on the beaches and in the town during the evenings and at weekends.

On Friday 31 July 2020 incidents involving nuisance behaviour were reported to police. Officers attended and their enquiries led to a 21-year-old man from Whitstable being arrested and cautioned for assault and public order.

In response to local concerns, a dispersal order will be in place in Whitstable from 4pm on Friday 7 August for 48 hours.

The order means anyone found causing, or likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress can be made to leave the area. They will risk arrest should they return within 24 hours.

The order covers most of the town, including Harbour Street, Old Bridge Road, Cromwell Road, the seafront, harbour and Tankerton Slopes.

Canterbury Community Safety Inspector Guy Thompson said: ‘When anti-social behaviour affects a community, our approach varies according to what is appropriate and proportionate at that time. Dispersal orders can be used when there is a proven need, but through the Community Safety Partnership, we also work with other agencies to tackle the cause of any issues and look at longer-term solutions.

‘While it is expected that people may want to spend time at the seaside with friends and family during the good weather officers will take action if they are found to be responsible for any criminal behaviour.

‘We thank residents for their feedback and support in our work, and encourage them, as well as parents and guardians, to continue to work with us and report any incidents to us via 101 (or 999 if a crime is taking place).’