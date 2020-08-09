Emergency services called after people struggling to breath after chemical spilliage in Croydon

Reports of up to 13 Police,Fire,Paramedics and specialist HART team paramedics have been reported on Montana Close Sanderstead on the outskirts of Croydon this evening. (Sunday)

Emergency services were scrambled to the road following reports of a number of people were struggling to breathing following what is thought to have been a chemical reaction after a chemical spillage.

A number of residents have been evacuated on the road and near to the spillage that is unclear if it was an accident or deliberate.

A total of three fire appliances 5 ambulances and HART teams remain in the road.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area due to a closure being put in place

The LAS has been approached for comment as have the MET Police.